Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date: October update

With us now moving deeper into the month of October, what more can we say about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

Obviously, the interest in the Christopher Meloni series is going to be out there, especially when you sit back and consider that the other shows in the franchise are currently airing on NBC. This show, however, is officially moving to Peacock, which means that we’re going to need to exercise a lot more patience to get the show back. There is no formal premiere date yet, and that makes us think that we are still months away from getting it back.

So can we expect further news about Law & Order: Organized Crime this month? It at least feels possible, but you have to remember that NBCUniversal at this point may still be in the weeds of promoting the broadcast shows that are coming back. They may wait to bring Stabler back until some point early next year.

If we’re being honest, there are some other things about this show we’re just as excited to learn about as we are the premiere date. Take, for example, just how many changes we’re going to see to things like run time or language. Given that the show is on streaming now, that could allow the producers to take some bigger swings and really be free of past limitations. Will they? That’s an entirely different story.

Of course, there is then the other important thing to remember here when it comes to crossovers. We certainly believe everyone is aware of how much fans love these and because of that, we’re sure that Benson and Stabler will cross paths. Yet, how often will it happen — and also, on what shows will it happen? There is so much to be considered…

Related – Who has been promoted to series regular for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







