Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Dean Norris to be regular

While we know it is going to be a long wait to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere on Peacock, there’s a lot to be excited about! Take, for example, some great news on the casting front.

According to a report from Deadline, Breaking Bad / Under the Dome alum Dean Norris has been upped to series regular for the upcoming episodes of the Christopher Meloni drama, where he will be playing once more the part of Elliot Stabler’s brother Randall. He made a number of memorable appearances last season and clearly, the show / producers loved the chemistry between the actors and feel like there is more story to tell.

Personally, we are pretty excited about the possibilities here. The fifth season will almost certainly be more serialized than ever at its new, streaming home, which also enables it chances to go bigger and bolder than ever before. There have not been a lot of details leaked for what Law & Order: Organized Crime will now look like, but so much of the extended Wolf Entertainment universe for years has been about adhering to a particular formula. There is an opportunity here to try and break free of that and take more risks; in the end, we hope that this will happen!

Of course, we also hope that there are some great guest stars who will still be stopping by. It makes sense that Mariska Hargitay would be pretty high up on a number of wish lists, but there could be some others joining her as well. While there is no start date for season 5 yet, note that the flagship Law & Order, plus the return of SVU, are going to be coming to NBC next month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

