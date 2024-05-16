Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, what more can be said about a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5? Is it coming back?

The first thing to say here is that things are going to be complicated — very much so this time. The good news is that the Christopher Meloni series is coming back for more. However, it is not going to be coming back to NBC. Instead, it will be moving over to Peacock, where it reportedly has performed well over the years. The new season will only have ten episodes, but there is a chance that its streaming home will allow for longer episodes or stories that are even more serialized. There is a cool opportunity for the show to get darker than ever before as an exclusive to the platform.

Now, the big mystery is when the show is going to premiere. It could air this fall, but it does not have a specific return date at the moment. It really is going to come down to what works for Peacock more than anything else. They don’t have a specific schedule that they have to adhere to and with that, season 5 could really come at any time.

Beyond just the streaming move, there are of course questions about what this means for crossovers. Personally, it does feel like there are some that could still happen, but it is also hard to imagine them being connected or tied together from one show to the next. Just remember that when these scripts are being written, nobody may know when Organized Crime is going to air! By virtue of that, the decisions that are going to be made in advance are far more complicated, and there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off.

Related – Get more news on Law & Order: Organized Crime right now, including the Peacock move

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







