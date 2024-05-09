Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 move to Peacock official

It took a long time, but now it is official — an Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 will be heading to Peacock down the road.

According to a report from Deadline, the Christopher Meloni series’ move is a done deal, and there are a few other details we’ve come to know as well. For starters, John Shiban is going to be back as the showrunner, and that is just notable given the fact that there have been so many changes at this position from the beginning of the show. Meanwhile, the new season is going to last for ten episodes — that may not look like a lot, but it’s actually a pretty solid order by Peacock standards for a scripted drama show.

So why move the series away from NBC in the first place? Well, it is largely the function of a few different things. For starters, Organized Crime fared worse in the live + same-day figures than any other Dick Wolf series, and we do think that the serialized format actually works better on streaming. This could also allow the show to get a little bit darker — if they choose to move things in that direction, at least. (There are still things to learn in regards to that at the moment.)

Of course, it may be some time before we learn when the series will premiere, or what this means for crossovers between it and some other versions of the franchise. In general, we’re choosing to just be grateful that we are going to see more of the series, mostly because we know how hard it can be for a lot of shows to come back in this hyper-competitive era. Let’s just hope that along the way, season 4 has a fantastic ending, as well.

Related – Get more news entering the next new Law & Order: Organized Crime episode

What do you think about Law & Order: Organized Crime being renewed for a season 5 at its new home?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







