Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12: ‘Goodnight’

Next week Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12 is coming to NBC, and of course there is so much that can be said about it.

Take, for starters, that “Goodnight” is the penultimate story of the season. We know with some other shows in the franchise there are real questions as to whether or not stories are going to carry over to the finale. That is less of a concern here! We can almost guarantee that you are going to see things move forward in a pretty continuous fashion — this show has been serialized from the get-go and for most of the past few weeks, we have seen the complicated saga of Stabler’s family play out with Randall and Joe Jr. both involved in it in some various forms.

Want to learn a few more details now about what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/09/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Randall give Joe Jr. the choice to get clean or go to prison. Vargas and Jet’s plan to cut off Emery’s smuggling routes leads to a dangerous rescue attempt. TV-14

Now, it is our belief that come the finale, there will be a chance to get a certain amount of closure to a lot of these stories. Of course, there could be a cliffhanger-of-sorts, but we tend to think that it will be about some sort of other subject. What makes all of this frustrating is that while we know a season 5 could be coming, it won’t be at NBC — a lot of early reports right now are that the series is heading over to Peacock moving forward.

How do you think the story is going to play out entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 12 on NBC?

