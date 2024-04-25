Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 set for Peacock move

While not 100% official as of yet, it appears as though a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is poised to shift over on Peacock.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Christopher Meloni series is going to be shifting over to the streaming service after four years over at NBC. It was the weakest of the six Dick Wolf scripted shows at the network in terms of viewership, and with it moving over to its new home, it will be doing so with a ten-episode order.

Ultimately, the one thing we’re excited about most with this move is simple: A chance for the series to perhaps get even darker and more intense than what we have seen in the past. That is something that could come with the move and if not this, we certainly believe there is an opportunity for the writers to tell stories that are even more serialized, if that is even possible, than what we saw these past few years.

Does this eliminate the potential of crossovers? We don’t think so, but it could be tricky. A lot of things could be, but there is time to figure that out.

Is this really the right move for NBC?

Well, it feels like a risk. There’s no guarantee that they are going to find a show that performs better and for us personally, it was nice to have Elliot Stabler as a part of the same TV night as Olivia Benson. Unfortunately, it is a longstanding TV tradition that in situations like this, the worst-performing show tends to be the one that gets canceled out of a nightly lineup. That’s even the case with a mega-producer like Wolf.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

