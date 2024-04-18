Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 11 return date

Unfortunately, it is true that we will be waiting for a while to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 11 arrive on NBC. So what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, note that there is no episode of the Christopher Meloni series on the air next week, and we will be forced to be waiting for a while to see it back. How long? Think in terms of one extra week. This is not a super-look break, as evidenced by the fact that episode 11 (titled “Redcoat”) is coming on Thursday, May 2. This is also going to be the first of the final three episodes, which are all going to air in succession.

Let’s get now to sharing some details — take a look at the latest Law & Order: Organized Crime synopsis below:

05/02/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler struggles to keep his rank as part of the farm’s inner circle when his biggest ally is questioned. The team discovers the identity of their top target but are too late to stop the arrival of his newest shipment. TV-14

To put things bluntly, Stabler could be in big trouble. He’s a smart and savvy enough guy that he has been able to work his way out of tricky positions before, but who is to say that he will be able to do that again? This episodes could test him in ways that we haven’t seen, especially since we have already seen his professional future in jeopardy in certain parts of this season already.

As for the long-term future…

At the this of this writing, nothing has still been decided about a potential season 5. It is easy to remain hopeful from a creative standpoint, but NBC could always decide to replace this show with something that is a little more procedural.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

