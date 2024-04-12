Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Is it heading to Peacock?

Is there a chance that a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is going to be heading to Peacock in the near future?

According to a report from Deadline, signs indicate that there is a significant chance of this happening. The Christopher Meloni series has always been lesser-rated than the other Dick Wolf shows on NBC, but that is not a shock given 1) its timeslot and 2) it is the least procedural of any of them. A Peacock move would allow the show to veer perhaps even deeper into this direction, while still allowing the series to stick around.

Now that we have lied all of this out there, by no means consider this to be a sure thing — there are plenty of chances that the series could veer off in all sorts of different directions. One of the biggest ones, for example, could be ratings for the final episode — or, the budget when the dust actually settles. Sure, we would love nothing more than to see the series come back for more, but who is to say that this is ever going to be a sure thing? At this point, it all seems to be up in the air.

The only thing that we can say within a certain measure of confidence is this: There is absolutely plenty more to tell when it comes to story on Organized Crime, just like there is any other arm of the franchise. It is hard to believe we are ever going to be in a situation where we see cases of this nature no longer be relevant, and we are 100% keeping that in mind.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

