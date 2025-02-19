Severance season 2 episode 6 teaser: Shoes off

Tomorrow on Apple TV+ you are going to see the arrival of Severance season 2 episode 6 — so what is it you should prepare for?

Well, based on the latest teaser released by the streaming service, it seems as though the powers-that-be want you to actually spend a lot of time speculating about something that, fundamentally, is rather small in the grand scheme of things: Shoes. Or, to be more specifically, shoes being taken off.

So what’s going on here? Well, if you head over to Instagram, you can see the sneak peek of a female character removing her footwear, seemingly within the hallways of Lumon. Who is it? Well, it really feels like there are a tiny number of possibilities, with Helly or Helena being the leading candidate. After all, the removal of shoes can be a signal of exhaustion, and that fits the MDR team the most. It is fun to think that this is Gemma, but is this really how the producers want to reintroduce that character after so much time away? We’re also not sure that this would line up as well with what we’ve seen from Miss Huang.

We don’t think that this Severance teaser is, one way or another, meant to just be about the shoes. Odds are, there is a deeper meaning here, much in the same way that there is the bulk of things on this show. We know that within the first half of the season, we have seen tension skyrocket and also drama come from a wide array of different places. In the end, there is really no reason to think that we are about to see anything different now.

Based on this teaser alone, what are you most eager to see entering Severance season 2 episode 6?

What do you think the shoes represent? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

