Severance season 2 episode 6: Christopher Walken on Burt story

There may be a plethora of interesting stories worth thinking about ahead of Severance season 2 episode 6 arriving on Apple TV+. Yet, at the same time, we are also transfixed on Burt and Irving. It is hard not to be!

After all, consider some of what we saw on this past episode, as there was an opportunity to see these two characters meet each other fully as Outies. Not only that, but Burt invites Irving to dinner, where he will be his Outie husband — played her by Fringe alum John Noble. This is going to be awkward, and for a number of fairly obvious reasons. Remember that we’re talking about two people in Burt and Irving who were romantically intertwined within Lumon. There may still be something there, but how repressed is it? How much could it shake the relationship on the outside? The fact that the invitation alone was offered is jarring within itself.

Speaking to TVLine, Christopher Walken indicates that this is not going to be one of those dinners coming up where everything goes according to plan:

“It is one of those dinners that you dread, like one of those holiday dinners with your family where you’re not supposed to talk about politics but somebody does, and everyone starts fighting and everyone wishes they hadn’t shown up.”

In general now, it is our hope that you are going to have a chance to see some really interesting reveals within this episode about Burt’s Outie life. Why did he become severed in the first place? How did he really take the retirement? Almost everything on the outside world is shrouded in a layer of mystery; by virtue of that, we are eager for whatever tease we can get.

