Severance season 3 renewal: When to expect news

Based on both viewership and its total amount of attention, it does feel pretty obvious that a Severance season 3 is going to happen. Yet, at the same time, there are still plenty of questions!

What’s a big one that we’ve got at the moment? Well, to put it in rather simple terms, it has a lot to do with when there may actually be some more news regarding said renewal! Given that it has already been noted that the writers are thinking about the next chapter already, we tend to think that it is coming any day now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other SEVERANCE coverage!

If there is a worst-case scenario with a show like this, we could see the renewal coming out right around the finale. While in theory you could argue that Apple TV+ could take more time to confirm this, why would they? That would be one of those situations where there isn’t any rhyme or reason to their thinking, mostly because it only benefits them to give their audience a chance to relax and not worry about the future.

If there is any reason at all why the discussions could take longer for season 3, it is probably tied on some measure to just how long Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller see the series going. We do live in this television era now where there is an insatiable demand for answers on most things; yet, we are personally hoping that we get at least four seasons out of this world. We’re fine to just spend time with these characters as the answers become clear; you do not have to necessarily rush things along because of viewer impatience, even if that is easy.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Severance now, including what is coming up in the next episode

Do you think that we are going to get more news soon on a Severance season 3?

How many seasons in general do you think that the series is going to last? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







