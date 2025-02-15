Severance season 2 episode 6 spoilers: What will Dylan do?

As we get prepared to see Severance season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+, it is clear that there are a handful of different things ahead. Every member of the MDR team seems to have its own story, though they also interact with one another in a few interesting ways.

With all of this in mind, let’s put the focus over on Dylan for a moment, shall we? It is abundantly clear to us, at least at present, that he is among the most interesting characters on the entirety of the show. He is smart, albeit lacking confidence. He’s seemingly struggled for a purpose outside of Lumon, but he has had one working alongside the likes of Mark, Helly, and Irving. Now, there is a chance that he has found another one courtesy of what was left behind…

As many of you saw within episode 5, the “hang in there” comment was really a reference to a secret sketch Irving had left behind on the Severed Floor, one that Dylan has now found. This seems to be a clue … but is it something that Dylan will be able to figure out?

Herein lies the struggle for this character on Severance moving forward. He could pursue questions raised by his old friend, but it could come at a cost, including termination from the company. Meanwhile, he recently had a chance to see his Outie’s wife at Lumon — is there any chance that she could come back? If he draws the ire of any of the higher-ups, all of a sudden that becomes a problem.

What we are trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: Dylan becomes the center of quite the moral quagmire on this show and at this point, it is hard to know exactly where he is going to land.

