Severance season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Irving’s big dinner

As we get ourselves all the more prepared for Severance season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, we are set for almost anything. How can we not be?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and say here that “Atilla” feels like it has the potential to be one of the more interesting stories that is out there from the Outie world. Just remember that the prospects of a dinner between Irving, Burt, and Burt’s husband were teased during tonight’s episode, and we are going to have potentially a chance to see that play out.

Below, you can check out the full Severance season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what is ahead:

Bonds are tested on the severed floor. Outside, Irving attends a fraught dinner while Mark takes a reckless risk.

This certainly sounds like Irving is going to attend said dinner, but why do that? It’s a great question, and the simplest answer that we can offer right now is rather simple in that he probably wants some information. Maybe that is information on the relationship that he had with Burt, or information on Lumon in general. Remember that this is the same guy who was desperate to try and get some more information to his Innie, to the point where he was trying to keep himself awake as long as possible.

At this point, it is clear that Irving is up to something, and we really just hope that there are some great opportunity to get more answers sooner rather than later.

One more interesting thing to consider

Well, we are already at the halfway point of Severance season 2! By virtue of that, there is still so much room for twists, turns, and a whole lot more.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 6 when it airs?

