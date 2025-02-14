Severance season 2 episode 5: Did Outie Mark see Gemma?

We hardly consider it too much of a surprise that Severance season 2 episode 5 concluded with some sort of huge moment for Mark. After all, the character has been in the process of reintegrating for some time so by that line of logic alone, it really just felt like a matter of time before we started to see the worlds merge further.

Well, the closing minutes of this installment clearly brought us closer to that, but also still has us wondering a little more about a handful of things as well. Take, for starters, how fast some of these memories will come rushing back.

The implications of Mark perhaps knowing about Gemma’s presence are seismic here, at least in the sense that it could give him so much more motivation here to ensure that he keeps going to work. However, at the same time we do like to think that the version of Gemma that he sees is not the same one he knows, especially since this is “Miss Casey,” which could make you wonder if we are dealing with an augmented personality.

Everything for Adam Scott’s character is complicated at this point. After all, his Innie version is now dealing with everything that happened at Woe’s Hollow with Helena — while also still interacting with Helly at the same time. There is so much that he is currently trying to process and doing that is not an easy thing for him to do. Add to this the fact that Irving does not appear to be coming back, and absolutely there is a good bit to process in regards to that.

The biggest thing that is clear after this Severance is that this show continues to hold almost nothing back when it comes to big twists. Can they keep that up?

