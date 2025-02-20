1923 season 2 finale spoilers: A big Brandon Sklenar tease

We know that it has been a long time coming, but the 1923 season 2 premiere is finally set to arrive this weekend! Are you ready to dive into the past of the Dutton family?

Of course, this is one of those situations where there are so many things to anticipate with almost every single character, but the journey of Spencer and Alexandra through the final episodes could be perhaps the most epic. Not only do they want to reunite with each other, but they have to make it Montana! This is going to be the most sprawling underdog story that executive producer Taylor Sheridan has perhaps ever told. Also, the stakes may be sky-high since these two could end up being the direct ancestors of John Dutton.

Speaking in a new interview on CBS Mornings, Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer) indicated that the way the show concludes moved him greatly:

It’s so beautiful, I mean, the way that [Taylor Sheridan] wraps up the second season…it’s just profoundly beautiful. And the way he ties in the love story with Spencer’s journey and just the culmination of all those arcs, I mean, he does it in such a masterful way.

Even though the 1923 story is going to end with this upcoming season, at the same time we know there is room for so much more. There are potentially some other prequels in the works, but there is not a lot of that solidified as of yet. The good thing about the greater Sheridan universe in general here is rather simple: A lot of things do get developed and put together really fast. By virtue of that, the next chapter of this story could be announced before you know it, and we certainly hope that is the case here!

