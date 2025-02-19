Paradise season 1 episode 6: Sterling K. Brown on Xavier’s motive

There is no denying the fact that Paradise season 1 episode 6 was one of the most action-packed that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Xavier put a complete plan into motion to stop Sinatra in her tracks completely. This led to a showdown, one where she claimed that she did not kill Cal, even though she’s responsible for what happened to Billy. She also indicated that his wife Teri is still alive, and she could help him locate her!

So is any of this going to change how Xavier feels about her? Well, that’s complicated but for now, it does not appear as though that will be the case.

Speaking in a new interview with Parade, Sterling K. Brown explains where his character’s head is at when it comes to Sinatra, drawing a pretty clear line in the sand in terms of her morality:

“It’s hard for me to separate Xavier’s feelings on Sinatra from how the audience at large might experience it. But still, she took life. She took life. As far as I’m concerned, she’s not good. And she needs to be dealt with, right? It’s complicated. She’s a fully full human being who loves her family dearly, who has gone through grief herself, but where grief has led her right now and the decisions that she’s made, nah. I’m not a fan. I don’t like it.”

Despite how Xavier may feel about Sinatra at this point, the reality remains that he cannot actually kill her. If she actually does have some information that he can use when it comes to his wife’s whereabouts, he will most likely do what he can to work with her … at least for now. We hardly think that he is beholden to anything forever.

