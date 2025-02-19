The White Lotus season 3: Why did the theme song change?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 this weekend, let’s tackle one of the most important subjects. Why in the world did the show change its opening theme song to such an extent?

(Okay, we say all of this tongue-in-cheek, but these things do really matter to a lot of people.)

Now, we should be noted that the season 1 and season 2 themes were different, but they each contained the same overarching melody. For season 3, none of that was to be found — it did capture the essence of Thailand, but not so much the manic, ever-increasing craziness that is The White Lotus in its totality.

So for answers as to why this happened, let’s turn to creator Mike White. In an HBO interview obtained by the New York Post, he indicates that there is a specific reason why this happened:

“I think that for the show to feel fresh, it needs to either expand or shift or change … The first season was a lot about privilege and a kind of upstairs/downstairs thing with the employees and the guests and the comedy of that. And then, when we were in Italy [for Season 2], the theme was more about sex and the dynamic between men and women and sexual relationships. This season is dealing with more religion and spirituality and God, so the show itself and the kind of stories that these characters are facing are a little bit more existential and tragic.

“… It has a little bit more of an operatic, dramatic dimension because of the nature of exploring existential, spiritual themes.”

As for whether or not you are truly on board with this change, let’s just say that this remains to be seen. The theme song could grow on some people … though we gotta say that we miss the old refrain already.

Do you love or hate the new The White Lotus season 3 opening theme?

