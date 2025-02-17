The White Lotus season 3 episode 2: What is Rick’s endgame?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 on HBO and Max, is everything going to intensify?

Well, let’s break down a little bit further by saying the following: Rick has to be one of the most interesting people there. It seems on the surface like he is there strictly for the purpose of finding the hotel owner’s husband. What is the reason for that? Well, that is where at least some of the mystery lies at present! We do think that there is some sort of particular method to his madness, but that is clearly not something that he wants everyone to know about.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see Walton Goggins’ character doing whatever he can to locate the man, including spinning a few yarns about what he is really after here.

Meanwhile, this extended trailer also seemingly suggests that Belinda is going to catch wind eventually that Greg is coming to the hotel — and is she suggesting to call the police on him? The editing here could be manipulative, mostly because she would need to know that 1) Tanya is dead and 2) have some measure of suspicion that he had something to do with it. It could be a little bit hard for her to put these two things together based on the information that she has at present.

Yet, remember that this season of The White Lotus is going to run for a whopping eight episodes, and that does mean there are still some opportunities for us to be surprised with additional twists down the road.

