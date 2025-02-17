The White Lotus season 3 premiere: Will Belinda recognize Greg?

We had hoped coming into The White Lotus season 3 premiere that the show was going to acknowledge one of the show’s few ongoing stories. By that, we of course mean the life and/or death of Tanya following season 2. Greg, who she first met in Hawaii, ended up having her killed in Sicily — a move to seemingly ensure that he got access to her fortune.

We knew that Belinda from the Hawaii resort was going to be a part of the third season, but seeing Greg briefly in that orange shirt? Consider that a meaningful surprise.

Now, Belinda is at The White Lotus in Thailand for a lengthy training seminar, one where she can get skills to take back to her job thousands of miles away. Will she recognize Greg? It’s tricky, given that she is aware of who he is and she did see him back in season 1. However, she’s also seen countless other people over the years, and the only reason he may stand out here is because of her memories of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, who at first claimed she was going to help fund her new enterprise before meeting Greg and backing off. If it wasn’t for that, he may have been forgotten about entirely.

What makes things even more complicated now is that Greg is clearly with another girlfriend and is actually living in Thailand — he just visits the hotel sometimes for dinner. Because of that, the opportunities for Belinda to scope him out are perhaps a little bit less than they would be if he was a guest. We’re sure that these stories are going to eventually converge, but it is really just a measure of when and how we get a chance to see that happen.

