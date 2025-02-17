The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Special Treatments’

After the epic premiere today on HBO, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know more about The White Lotus season 3 episode 2. So, what more can we say?

First and foremost, this feels like a great time to throw out there that “Special Treatments” is the title for the next episode, which makes it feel as though something could be happening behind the scenes at this establishment. A lot of the various storylines that we saw from the premiere are going to continue, and we also tend to think that at the same time, some new layers will emerge and worlds are going to inevitably collide.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Want an even better insight on what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

As Kate and Jaclyn speculate about Laurie’s divorce, Timothy continues to get distressing updates from his business. Later, Rick reluctantly opens up about his family trauma during a guided meditation with Amrita, Chelsea connects with expat Chloe, and Gaitok shares his feelings with Mook.

For those who are not aware, the anthology drama is going to run for eight episodes this season, making it one of the most substantial chapters that we’ve had an opportunity to see. This makes it infinitely more exciting from a character standpoint, as there is going to be a great opportunity to better dive into everyone.

Of course, there are going to be some larger mysteries unearthed over time, and also a handful of surprises. Watching this show should be unexpected, satirical, and full of a number of different emotions from start to finish. If you ever can predict every part of it, that may be the time to say goodbye to the resort altogether.

Related – See what Lisa has to say about playing Mook on The White Lotus

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 when it arrives?

Also, let us know your thoughts on the premiere now! Once you do, be sure to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming, and we absolutely do not want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







