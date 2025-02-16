The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Lisa talks playing Mook

The premiere of The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO tomorrow night — are you ready to dive into the Thai resort?

There are so many things that are well-worth celebrating when it comes to the Mike White series at this point, but a prominent one has to be the cast. After all, consider some of the people we’ve gotten to see here over the years! This time around you’ve got Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and so many other familiar faces — and then you have Blackpink star Lisa acting for the first time. She is playing the part of Mook, a health-centric advisor who works with some of the guests at the resort.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Variety, Lisa (who is credited on The White Lotus as Lalisa Manoban) indicated that her character is like her “but flirtier and lady-like — I’m more like a tomboy.” She also went on to describe how she landed the part in the first place:

I’m a huge fan of “The White Lotus,” and I got this opportunity to play Mook. I’d never acted before, but I’m just going to try and going to give it a shot. Like, why not? I was so lucky and happy that I got the role.

Odds are, we are probably going to get a few teases about what Mook brings to the table within the premiere or episode 2 — but in true show fashion, we tend to think more and more layers will be unpeeled over time. If White does his job, you will probably be left guessing for a pretty long time, leading up to the eventual finale. (Remember that there are eight episodes in general this season.)

Related – Learn even more news now on The White Lotus, including what else lies ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







