The White Lotus season 3 premiere spoilers: New HBO details!

In just over one week’s time, the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 is going to arriver on HBO. What more can we say?

For starters, let’s note that the title for this installment is “Same Spirits, New Forms” — and based on what we know at present, it is going to run for about 63 minutes in total. We know that within this episode, we are going to be seeing some new residents in Thailand — and of course some surprises at the same time. Isn’t there a good chance that there will be a murder by the end of it? Well, that has proven itself to be a part of the lore of the series over the years.

For a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out The White Lotus season 3 premiere synopsis below:

As a new round of guests arrives at the White Lotus Thailand, Timothy balks at the resort’s digital detox policy while secretly fielding calls from back home, Piper and Lochlan visit a monastery, and Saxon goes hunting for a hookup. Meanwhile, Belinda settles in, Chelsea deals with a preoccupied Rick, and friends Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn kick off their long-awaited girls’ trip.

On paper, some of this sounds like it could be a really great start to the season, but it is honestly hard to have too many bold opinions for one simple reason: We don’t know any of these characters at all as of yet! Sure, there are a lot of reality talented people on board the Mike White series behind the scenes, but it is hard to draw any sort of huge opinions until you start to see everyone on-screen.

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 when the premiere airs?

