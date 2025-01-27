The White Lotus season 3 trailer: Crime on the island

As many of you may be aware at this point, the premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO on February 16. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, the most important takeaway that we have from watching the recently-revealed trailer is rather simple at this point: Nobody is safe. Also, another pristine location is about to be sullied by some terrible people.

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we are talking about as a number of rich people flock to Thailand and while there, think that they are able to let go and embrace a lot of their inhibitions. However, crime is somewhat escalating around the resort, relationships could be damaged, and there will be some characters who go far outside of themselves. There may be a number of separate stories but odds are, they will also converge here and there.

While there are so many great cast members for this season (including Walton Goggins!), we will admit that one of the people we are the most invested in at present has to be Natasha Rothwell as Belinda. After all, just remember for a moment how her story ended with Tanya giving her so much false hope in season 1. Now, we at least know that she is in Thailand to learn some new techniques that she can take back to Maui — while this is a work trip for her, at the same time she may have an opportunity to at least experience some of what guests do. This is a unique experience for her, and we are glad that there does continue to be at least a small amount of continuity from one season to the next.

