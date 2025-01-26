The White Lotus season 3 ending: A fever dream as inspiration?

As we get prepared for the launch of The White Lotus season 3 on HBO next month, why not take some time to talk inspiration?

We certainly know, first and foremost, that creator Mike White is one of the most innovative minds out there; he has to be to come up with a different setting and cast for every chapter of this show! As it turns out, though, here he was especially inspired by a number of different things … including an apparent fever dream that allowed him to better come up with an ending.

In an interview with Time, we should note that it was HBO that helped to push for the setting to be Thailand; at one point, the producer was considering Japan, but we’re not so shocked that the series went in this direction. The country is well-known as a vacation destination, and we do think there are a lot of cultural elements to be explored here that should be fun to watch.

Meanwhile, White noted that while scouting locations he was hospitalized for severe bronchitis, and it was in this period he figured out all of the story:

“I didn’t sleep for, like, two nights, and by the next morning I was like, ‘I think I have the plot’ … The season is pretty much what happened that night.”

This entire idea is hilarious, but sometimes stories come together in fascinating ways? There are a lot of things that excite us about this season, and that includes the idea of seeing great actors like Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, and the returning Natasha Rothwell working together. While there are going to be a lot of new storylines, we do hope that Rothwell’s Belinda does continue at least some threads from season 1.

