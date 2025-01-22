The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Learn more about Laurie

As so many of you out there may be aware at this point, The White Lotus season 3 is poised to arrive on HBO in February. What more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, the basic bones of the Mike White series are still the same — you’ve got a group of rich people heading to some beautiful locale, only to then have a number of things go terribly wrong. This time around it is Thailand, and once again you will get the perspective of the employees as well as the guests.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV discussions!

Now, here is one person to watch: Laurie, a woman played by Carrie Coon. In a new profile of the actress over at Town & Country, we have learned that the character is “an American woman on vacation at a very posh Thai resort with two of her best friends.” There’s not a lot of a tease in here, but it’s a start! Carrie also explained how Laurie’s story may play out to the aforementioned publication:

“My husband [Tracy Letts] wrote in one of his plays that new friends are better than old friends … I don’t know who would agree with that, but sometimes we have friendships that are out of habit as opposed to shared interests, and that isn’t always apparent to us when we’re spending our lives far from people we love. It’s not until you share space with them that you come up against those issues.”

In other words, you should really brace for a lot of crazy issues to rise to the forefront for these friends on the other side of the world. This is interesting mostly in that it is a slightly different story on paper than what we’ve seen over the past few seasons.

Related – See even more scoop on what is ahead on The White Lotus season 3, including Belinda’s return

What are you the most psyched-up to see at this point heading into The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







