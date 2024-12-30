The White Lotus season 3: Natasha Rothwell on Belinda’s story

Entering The White Lotus season 3 at HBO, we know there have been some big questions when it comes to Belinda’s return to the show. How would it happen?

We’ve had a lot of fun with various theories over time, whether it be that the character has transferred hotels or that Tanya secretly left her a considerable amount of money that allowed her to go on a vacation of her own.

In the end, let’s just say that the real reason for Belinda’s journey to Thailand is something that we hadn’t thought of, and one that will allow her a chance to experience a little of how the wealthier part of society lives. Here is what Natasha Rothwell had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“She’s still working at the White Lotus, and she’s in Thailand doing sort of an exchange program to learn more about the wellness programs that the Thailand White Lotus offers … She’s going to be a guest for the first time, even though she’s taking classes and it’s a work trip. She’s staying at the hotel, which is something that she hasn’t done before, and so we get to see her really dip her toe in the other side of life of the upstairs/downstairs of White Lotus.”

Of course, we do tend to think that Belinda will have a lot of sympathy and love for the staff in Thailand; in other words, she is going to treat them a whole lot better than how some of the guests often do.

What will the larger story be this season? That remains to be seen, but we do tend to think that there will be another big mystery as there almost often is here.

