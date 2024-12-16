The White Lotus season 3 premiere date, trailer revealed

After months of uncertainty, we finally know when we will return to The White Lotus over at HBO. So, what are we looking at?

Well, if you head over to this link now, you can see a full trailer that confirms that on Sunday, February 16, the Mike White creation is going to be back with its latest batch of episodes. The series is set this time in Thailand, and is of course going to feature a lot of ridiculous people turning up at the resort and causing trouble.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first The White Lotus trailer that does absolutely raise a lot of questions when it comes to what the story is going to be. For starters, it already appears as though something is going to go terribly awry while at this version of the resort. Meanwhile, we also see Natasha Rothwell’s character of Belinda in Thailand as a result of some sort of program; we wondered if Tanya had left her any money. It does not appear that this is the case.

As with many other seasons of the show in general, there is a fantastic cast at the center of the series. Not only do you have Rothwell here, but you’ve also got the likes of Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many more. The whole idea here is to give you a wide array of exciting characters and within that, a story that does feel a little varied. You see things from all points of view and that is exactly the point.

Now, let’s just hope that the next two months pass by rather quickly — and that the end result here proves to be very much worthy of the wait.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering The White Lotus season 3?

