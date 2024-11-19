The White Lotus season 3: Patrick Schwarzenegger’s tease

We know that The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO at some point next year — wouldn’t it be nice to get a premiere date? Or, at least a few more details on what lies ahead?

Following a short-lived run on Gen V, Patrick Schwarzenegger is one of many actors who took off to Thailand to film this next chapter of the story alongside the likes of Walton Goggins and Parker Posey. There is a pretty big ensemble for a season that seems to be about spirituality on some level — this is the sort of stuff that is extremely exciting, but at the same time almost impossible to tease!

Think about this if you are an actor on the show. The story is so layered and intricate that saying one thing about what’s next could be akin to saying everything. This is why most of the teases that are being offered at this point are pretty general.

With that, let’s turn to Schwarzenegger, shall we? Speaking to E! News, the actor had nothing but glowing things to say:

“To work with Mike White and just to be a part of this project was a dream come true … It was surreal, it was life-changing to learn amongst the other actors. It was incredible. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

You can argue that for pure performance alone, The White Lotus could be the biggest role of Patrick’s career, and to share it with so many other great performers? That’s the stuff that almost anyone out there would want. We just have to wait and see how every individual story plays out, but it does seem like season 3 is going to be deeper and meatier than anything White has put out before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including some discussion about a possible season 4

What are you most excited to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 in general?

What sort of stories do you think are going to come out of the Thailand storyline in particular? Share now, and remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







