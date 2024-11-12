The White Lotus season 4 renewal all but assured at HBO

While The White Lotus season 4 has yet to be given the green light at HBO, we can go ahead and say this: It’s close to a sure thing.

Speaking to reports today (via Deadline), the network’s head in Casey Bloys indicated that there is absolutely an interest in doing another chapter of the show. While he was in Thailand during production for season 3, creator Mike White pitched him on the next season. Bloys did not mention much when it comes to the setting or the theme, but he indicated that if White wants to make more of the show, the network will be happy to order it.

In the end, it is pretty darn easy to understand why HBO would want more of this show. The first two seasons were critically beloved and thoroughly engaging — they also have the ability to recruit new viewers every season while also still keeping longtime fans.

The third season should be coming on the air at some point in the winter or spring, and we know that there is a great cast led by Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, and the return of Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, who we last saw in season 3. Early indications are that religion and spirituality could be huge themes of the next chapter of the story, and absolutely we are pretty darn excited for what that is going to look like!

Where should the third season be set?

We do get the sense that White wants to visit as many different continents as possible and for us personally, doing something in Africa would be really fascinating. If not there, then we wonder if he’d be interest in exploring something in the Andes Mountains, or at least something that could show off a different climate than some sort of super-luxurious resort.

