The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: November update

Is there some more news coming on The White Lotus season 3 between now and the end of November? Obviously, there are reasons aplenty for excitement! New episodes have already been filmed and by virtue of that, we are in the midst of a rather extensive waiting game.

Now, if there is one bit of good news to hand down here, it is this: There’s a good chance that a date will, in fact, be revealed soon. Really, we tend to think that it is down to just two particular time-frames for the iconic Mike White product.

First and foremost, we should note that the earliest we would expect the show back is January and in the event that happens, a premiere-date reveal this months is inevitable. If that does not happen, then you will likely see the series return in March or April, following the second season of The Last of Us. That would mean we’ll be left waiting for a while longer to said date announcement.

As for what the story will be on The White Lotus moving forward, there are obviously going to be a lot of different plotlines happening all at once. Religion and spirituality could be some of the central themes here, and we are also going to have a chance here to see at least one person from season 1 in Natasha Rothwell as Belinda. We are of course really curious to see if Tanya’s death could still be a part of the story in some shape or form, but there is no guarantee of that. Also, remember for a moment here that White likely feels no real pressure to rush things along. There is a good chance, after all, that a season 4 is going to happen, even if nothing is confirmed at present.

