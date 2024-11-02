The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Walton Goggins’ new tease

There are a number of cool shows to be excited about early on in 2024, but isn’t The White Lotus season pretty high up on the list?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go into this by saying that filming for the new chapter of the Mike White show is already done, and there is a particularly good chance that we will be seeing it back either in the winter or the spring. The series is set in Thailand this time around, and we know that there is at least one returning cast member from the past jumping on board in Natasha Rothwell as Belinda.

So what is the general theme of the new season actually going to be? We know that this has absolutely been a big question out there for a while, and we wish that there were a lot of concrete things to say about it.

For the time being, though, we’ll just settle for the latest comments from season 3 cast member and be happy. Just see what he had to say to Us Weekly in a new interview:

“I don’t think anyone writes an existential crisis quite the way Mike White does. And for a lot of us, you don’t know what came first, the chicken or the egg … For me, this thing that I’m going through turned out to be similar to some of the things I’ve gone through in my own life.”

So basically, this is going to be both a personal and emotional story about people still trying to figure themselves out. We know that a big part of the story ahead this time around will be based on spirituality and Eastern religion. The setting could be important for that, but there may also be a number of other surprises at the same time.

