The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: The ideal launchpad

The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO and if we’re lucky, there will be a chance to see it sooner rather than later.

How soon could we theoretically see the Mike White anthology show come back on the air? Well, our sentiment right now is that January or March are the two most likely windows. If that is truly the case, you have to start thinking about possible launching pads for the show. What can you use to promote the new, Thailand-set chapter? Are there some smart ways to unveil a teaser or a trailer?

Well, this is (at least for now) where we look firmly in the direction of either The Penguin finale next month, or possibly the premiere of Dune: Prophecy. One of the things that we’ve certainly come to learn over time is that this network loves to use their shows in order to promote other shows, and we have a hard time thinking that something different is about to transpire here.

One way or another, HBO is going to use the time before a big show to get the word out on The White Lotus — it really just comes down to when they want to premiere it next year. If the goal is to air it in March rather than January, then you could argue that The Last of Us is going to be used as the springboard. One way or another, this show will have an opportunity to succeed.

Also, it’s going to have a great cast to lead the way. How can you not be excited about getting a chance to see Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, and Parker Posey? Rothwell’s character of Belinda was around in season 1, so is there a practical reason for her return? That is the mystery for now.

