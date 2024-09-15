The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on show experience

For those who have not heard as of yet, filming is already done for The White Lotus season 3 and it will premiere next year. The series is set in Thailand this time around, and there is one cast member confirmed at this point from the first two seasons in Natasha Rothwell as Belinda.

Beyond all of that … well, let’s just say that nobody is really saying a lot when it comes to what the story ahead is going to be. Back at the end of season 2 creator Mike White suggested that Eastern religion and/or spirituality would be central to the next batch of episodes and yet, not much has been said on that since.

Even at the Emmys today, some of the new cast members were pretty quiet as to what lies ahead. Speaking to People Magazine, here is some of what Walton Goggins had to say:

“Nobody writes an existential crisis like Mike White does. And we’re all still unpacking it … It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

One of the great things about Goggins is that he is adept at balancing out a lot of different genres. We know that he can be extraordinarily funny, while at the same time taking roles that carry with them dramatic tension. He’s also one of the busiest guys around these days. Think about it like this — he spent the first half of the year working on The White Lotus and now, he is doing what he can to pop in on the upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones. At some point after that, he is going to be appearing on the second season of Amazon’s Fallout, which is the show that he is at the Emmys for tonight. Odds are, he will be a contender next year for the HBO show.

