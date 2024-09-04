The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: September 2024 update

What are the chances that we get a premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 at some point by the end of the month? Of course, we want more of the Mike White drama as soon as we can, especially since we know that production is already done.

So does this mean good news here is actually on the horizon? Well, there is some stuff that we can say on this particular subject!

After all, remember that HBO currently has two incredible shows on the docket for the first several months of next year in The White Lotus and then also The Last of Us. Both are now in post-production, and this leads to questions as to 1) which one they want back first and 2) which one will actually be ready to air first. Our sentiment right now is that White Lotus will be ready earlier because it has less in the way of visual effects, meaning that a January start here could be on the table!

Provided that happens, there is at least a chance that we will get a formal premiere-date announcement soon, but this month is probably still a little bit early. It seems a little bit more reasonable for us to sit here and say that October or November is when more big news will come back.

At least we know that season 3 does boast a pretty incredible cast including the likes of Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, and then also Natasha Rothwell coming back as Belinda from season 1. Will there be a connection to the Tanya story, and can anyone get justice for what happened to her via Greg? Belinda may not be that person, mostly because Tanya spent the better part of the first season filling her head with little other than false hope.

Related – See a new tease for The White Lotus season 3 courtesy of Natasha Rothwell

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







