The White Lotus season 3: More info on Belinda’s return!

We know that the third season of The White Lotus is coming to HBO next year, and it is nice to get confirmation on one thing: Belinda’s return!

Technically, we have known for a while that Natasha Rothwell would be coming back to the series after her run in season 1; yet, there were certainly some who wondered if she could play a new character. (There are certainly a lot of shows that recast actors in different roles.) This is, however, not something that is going to be happening here.

In a new interview on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Rothwell confirms that she is bringing her character back in Thailand, though it does remain unclear how she made it there after working previously in Hawaii:

“… It’s such a beautiful country. And Mike has said in the press that the season is focusing on spirituality and exploration of that, and Belinda being in the massage arts.”

Rothwell also dives into the differences between making this season and what she did back in season 1, which filmed at a difficult time for the world amidst the global pandemic:

“Our key cards worked one way [in season 1] because they wanted to know who was leaving. It was a five-star prison, but I loved it … But it was so different this time because the first time we were in basically one location for the entirety of the shooting. And we have the freedom to be shooting on location all over the place over Thailand.

“So it was really cool to be able to have that flexibility [to move about]. And also, there was such a, this show was quite humble season one, you know like we didn’t know what it was gonna be. It wasn’t The White Lotus. It was just this really cool opportunity to work with one of my idols, Mike White.”

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Belinda’s presence in Thailand at some point in the near future.

