Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 spoilers: The story of ‘Marie’

Next week, NBC is going to bring us Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 — and it seems already like there is a lot to anticipate.

What can we say about this one? Well, when it comes to the police drama part of the story, there is a lot to be prepared for due to a dangerous killer that is out there on the loose. That is going to be enough for most people to deal with, but then you are throwing on top of it a pretty-personal story for one Adam Ruzek, one that was set up earlier this season by the situation with his father.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead andcheck out the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek grapples with his father’s worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer. TV-14

Are all of these stories going to be concluded within this episode? Well, this is where things do get a little bit interesting. It is not that often with this show that we actually have two major storylines that could each be ongoing in their own way. Yet, at the same time, that is a good part of what you could be getting here. We’re going to have an opportunity to see how Ruzek is really handling the day-to-day of his father being around. He obviously knew of his diagnosis, but there is a difference between thinking you are prepared and actually being prepared. A number of challenges could still be coming.

As for what lies ahead following this episode, it appears as though Chicago PD is going to have a new installment in early March. After that, however, we could be facing another hiatus.

