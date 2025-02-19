Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 spoilers: More on Novak’s past

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 is poised to arrive on NBC on February 26, and let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about! “Bar Time” is the title for this installment and just by virtue of that, you would think that we’re getting an entire episode set at Molly’s!

So, is that the case? Well, not so much. Instead, it appears as though this installment is going to feature a lot of various threads both in and outside the firehouse, and it could be focused a lot about relationships. We are going to have a different sort of Novak spotlight than what we’ve had before; not only that, but Carver and Violet may have some issues they need to work through.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 synopsis with more information all about what is ahead:

02/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A surprise visitor from Novak’s past joins Ambo for a late-night ride-along. Herrmann faces a mountain of Chief-level training records and incident reports. Violet catches Carver in a lie. TV-14

Are there some Carver / Violet fans who are going to be upset over this? Most likely, but we’ve also come into this show at this point rather jaded when it comes to relationships. Just think about all of the ones we’ve seen go south or just end quietly over the years! Then again, there is still a beacon of hope when it comes to Severide and Kidd, which really feels like (alongside Burgess and Ruzek) one of the most important relationships within this entire franchise.

For those curious, it does seem as though we are also going to have at least one more Chicago Fire episode in early March before a brief break. At some point next month, the plan seems to be to repeat the crossover if you have not seen that already.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 when it arrives?

