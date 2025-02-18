FBI: International season 4 episode 13: Wes’ big challenge

FBI: International season 4 episode 13 is going to be coming to CBS next week — so is there anything that makes the story stand out?

Well, we do think that the most interesting part of the show right now is the investigation that surrounds Wes Mitchell, and also what Quinn is having to do along the way. This is one of those situations where it feels clear already that things are going to become messy and/or super-complicated, and it is also not something that a lot of characters can really prepare for! This is something hovering behind the scenes while a pretty important case is going on in the present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to get more news now on everything else that’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full FBI: International season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

“You’ve Been Greenlit” – When an American businessman is gunned down in Bratislava, the Fly Team must work with an unscrupulous local detective while safeguarding the sole witness, a fearful tourist from Wisconsin being held by police. Meanwhile, Quinn begins to feel pressure from her brother to deliver information on Mitchell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It remains to be seen if this whole Quinn story is going to be resolved in this episode or not, but there is one thing that we can note here with a certain measure of confidence: There is going to be a hiatus coming up before too long. With that, our advice right now just has to be to enjoy these new episodes while we’ve got them!

Related – Learn more about the next FBI episode

What are you the most interested in seeing at this point when it comes to FBI: International season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







