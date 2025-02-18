FBI season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Another crossover ahead?

There is so much to clearly look forward to at this point when it comes to FBI season 7 episode 13, so where do we start? How about with another crossover!

After all, today the folks at CBS revealed some early details from the story titled “Unearth,” and it includes that Shantel VanSanten will be come back from FBI: Most Wanted to be there for Scola after the case turns personal. It makes a lot of sense for Nina to crossover often, mostly due to the fact that she appeared for a stretch solely on the flagship show before joining the spin-off. Also, it is really the only way to make this relationship work; if Nina and Scola were confined to their separate shows, nothing would make as much sense!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s get to what the actual story is going to be. Be sure to go ahead and check out the full FBI season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Unearth” – After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, just from reading that alone it is easy to see why Scola would need some help. This is going to be a challenging case for him to sort through, and that is without even mentioning the difficulties that are going to be present for the team as they try to figure this one out.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into FBI season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







