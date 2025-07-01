Survivor 50 filming wraps; when will it premiere?

It feels like it was just a matter of days ago that the cast was announced for Survivor 50 and filming officially kicked off. Now, everyone is officially done!

In a new video on Instagram (per TV Insider), executive producer and host Jeff Probst marked the equation with some humor, and also a small celebration of the crew who helped to make it happen. The series has a combination of talent from several parts of the world making this show happen year after year, and Probst also notes that he’s looking forward to being back for seasons 51 and 52. Just in case you were wondering if he had any intention of leaving after the milestone, you have your answer. (Of course, filming for those seasons will most likely not happen until next year.)

The crazy thing about Survivor 50 at this point is that realistically, we actually have another season to get through first — and two people from it are going to be going right into the all-star season after the fact! We do have a lot of concerns about the cast being so slanted in favor of New Era players, but it is also hard to be surprised given that recency bias has long been a part of this show for better or worse. There is at least a mixture of iconic players and recent stars in here — as a matter of fact, this is the biggest cast that we’ve ever had on the show!

So when will you see this season air?

Season 49 will be back in the fall so, more than likely, the 50th installment will be around at some point in February. We are abundantly curious already as to how they are going to handle booting so many contestants in such a short period of time, but figuring that out is really just a part of the fun!

What do you most want to see heading into Survivor 50 when it premieres?

