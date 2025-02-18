Daredevil: Born Again season 1: New teaser all about vengeance

If there is anything that we can say about Daredevil: Born Again season 1 at this point, it is simply this: Disney+ wants you to be hyped. This is a show that is clearly looking to go all-out displaying a lot of the carnage that is around the corner, and also is not straying from the brutality of the Netflix original.

After all, how many times have you seen a show out there actually boast about its TV-MA rating as much as this one does in its previews? Maybe it feels like it needs to in order to get some old-school fans back. Or, it is possible that it is trying to warn parents in advance. Either way, it seems like we are getting set up now for some awesome stuff.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the aforementioned Daredevil: Born Again promo that shows you the content rating, plus also teases of The Punisher and more. This is going to be a story that is in part about Matt Murdock’s vengeance, and we could not be more thrilled about the fact that Disney and Marvel decided to learn more into the Netflix’s roots over time. Daredevil: Born Again went through a pretty complicated production, where at one point the show was completely revamped.

Now, we really just have to hope that the show ends up managing to stick the landing. We are cautiously optimistic at present, but at the same time very-much aware that with a show like this, it can be really hard to live up to what can be an absolutely suffocating amount of hype.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

