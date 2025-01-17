Daredevil: Born Again season 2 filming soon, says Charlie Cox

Just days removed from getting a full trailer for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, why not look more towards the future? It has already been confirmed that the pseudo-revival of the Netflix show starring Charlie Cox has been renewed for a second season; now, we’ve found out that filming will be taking place before too long.

So how soon are we talking? Per ComicBook, the actor said at a recent convention that “by the time we release [Born Again] on March 4th, we’ll already be shooting season 2. So it’s just a gift that keeps on giving, really.”

We don’t have to tell you how welcoming it is to know that Daredevil: Born Again will be in the works before too long. It is well-known that the first season had a long and tumultuous production cycle, so getting work underway soon on season 2 will help to ensure that there is not some insanely long break between seasons. Such a thing is hurtful to a number of shows out there. While there are some like Squid Game that can handle it, there are plenty of others that cannot. The greater world of Marvel could also use some consistency at a time when their future is in flux. They are trying their best at a massive resurgence with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, but getting to that point will take some time.

The great thing about Cox as Daredevil is that you are playing into nostalgia with the Netflix shows, while at the same time telling stories that can appeal to new viewers as well. Hopefully, the ratings for the first season prove further that Disney was right to commit to the long-term future of the series.

