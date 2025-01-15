Daredevil: Born Again trailer gives us Mayor Kingpin, Punisher

Come early March you are going to see the long-awaited premiere of Daredevil: Born Again over at Disney+. Thanks to that, why not check out the latest trailer now?

If you head over to the link here now, you can take a pretty substantial look at what could be one of the greatest superhero experiences of 2025 — and it has certainly taken us a long time to get to this point. Remember that the Charlie Cox – Vincent D’Onofrio series underwent a lot of changes in the midst of production, but what we’ve ended up with here is something that looks and feels rather similar to what we had on Netflix once upon a time.

If the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again did not give it away, this is a far more violent and intense series that your standard Marvel superhero fare — it may not be a one-for-one copy of the Netflix show, but the tone is very much similar.

As for the story…

Well, let’s just say that Wilson Fisk seems to have made it to the position of Mayor, and we certainly do not have to tell you that this is dangerous for everyone in the city. Matt Murdock is going to need all the help that he can, including from some familiar faces.

Another thing that is well-worth pointing out here is the opportunity in here to see the epic return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, who starred in his own Netflix show once upon a time. His long-term role remains to be seen, but we are really curious to learn how many other people from the Netflix arm of the Marvel universe will be turning up here.

What are you most eager to see on Daredevil: Born Again based largely on the trailer?

