Watson season 1 episode 3: EP on potential Moriarty showdown

As we get prepared to see Watson season 1 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season, we know there are showdowns ahead. How can there not be? There is a reason why the CBS series cast Randall Park as Moriarty — they clearly wanted to surprise the audience with not just the casting, but his continued existence.

It is true that there is a part of the Morris Chestnut series that is going to be a medical procedural, but this show is simultaneously trying to be more than that. You are also going to be seeing elements of a long-term story, one that likely is building to a showdown between the ultimate hero and villain. We don’t think that this story will be necessarily rushed, which is why it will not be some jaw-dropping shocker if there is not a lot more addressed in episode 3.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, show executive producer Craig Sweeny notes that Moriarty remains “the ultimate test for Watson. What better way for Watson to face the challenge of no longer having his partner than to be forced to go up against the man who essentially defeated his partner? It works on a writing level as a daunting challenge for an incredibly brilliant mind like Watson’s. It works on a conceptual level because how better to define Watson as the leading man worthy of his own show than to go up against Moriarty?”

This showdown is going to be fun, largely because you are dealing with two people who are both extremely smart, but also two people who will probably be careful about how much they show their cards. Is this going to be a one-season arc? Honestly, that is the thing we are the most curious to know.

