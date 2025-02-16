Watson season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Is Watson hurt?

As you get prepared to see Watson season 1 episode 3 on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little bit more about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that this feels like one of those stories that could throw a little bit of everything at you. For starters, you’re going to have a chance to laugh (at least briefly) due to a story about a comedian. Meanwhile, you could have the Morris Chestnut series looking to give you what can be described to a certain extent as a classic medical-drama trope: The doctor who must find a way to help himself while also helping others. Can you really be surprised that we are seeing this? We are not, especially since this show will always stand out due to all the assorted Sherlock lore.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to see more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Watson season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Wait for the Punchline” – Watson and the fellows treat a comedian who collapses at an open mic night, but throughout the case her past is revealed to be much more complex than initially believed. Meanwhile, the team becomes concerned when Watson himself collapses and suffers another traumatic brain injury as he continues to hide his worsening symptoms, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that the third episode is going to be hugely important just from a viewership standpoint alone. We tend to think that a lot of people will check out the first two stories on the basis of curiosity. However, this is where we do tend to see a little bit of a larger commitment made to the future. Hopefully, the producers do enough to get people on board within the second installment to give the show a long-term chance…

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Watson season 1 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







