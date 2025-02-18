The Voice 27: BD.ii auditions to ‘Adorn’

We anticipated that there would be a big-time vocalist at the end of The Voice 27 tonight. With that, let’s meet BD.ii! This is someone who comes from an athletic background, and he actually relates to the idea of being coached.

Even before we heard his voice, we loved almost everything about this guy — think in terms of his family or his personality. This is why the show frustrated us so much between hearing his backstory and then actually getting his vocal on the other side.

It took almost three seconds for BD to get some chair-turns from some of the coaches, and we 100% love his song choice here in “Adorn.” It’s such a modern classic and beyond just his great tone, this is a guy who really felt like he meant what he was singing. He was totally in his own world and there’s a good reason why he got every single coach to turn around. Of course, Adam Levine got blocked by Kelsea and he just had to sit there and watch everything actually play out.

The three remaining coaches all made good pitches, but just in terms of genre, it was easy to say that John Legend had the inside track. He knows how to get the most out of some of his artists, and that is going to be the case here all over again. BD is not Team Legend, and you have to think that he is a favorite to make it all the way. Sure, some of that will come down to song choice but at this point, it is really easy to argue that all of the tools are there.

