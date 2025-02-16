The Voice 27 video: Jessica Manalo sings ‘Unholy’ in Blind Audition

Monday night is going to bring yet another The Voice 27 episode to the air, so why not meet Jessica Manalo now?

This weekend, NBC has released another look ahead at Monday’s new episode, and we have to say that there is a lot that we love about this blind audition from top to bottom. Sure, Jessica’s got a voice that is fluid and full of range and power, but she also does something that we rarely see in this competition much of the time: Actually give us a unique rendition of a song! So many times, contestants will go up on stage and deliver something that more or less feels like karaoke.

If you head over here, you can see Manalo’s audition in full, plus some early reactions from some of the coaches. She manages to get two people to turn around in Kelsea Ballerini as well as Michael Buble, so that does give her some options regarding who she wants to choose.

Now, who should she choose? This is where it feels like you could have a pretty active debate, as both parties do come with their own fair share of advantages. We do think that Kelsea could make more sense in terms of some creative spins; also, remember that with her being a brand-new coach, you gotta think that she’s hungry! Is she going to do whatever she can to get a win? You can argue that there is a pretty good case to be made for that.

In general, though, we’d be silly to sit here and think that whoever Jessica picks here could be her coach forever; there are just so many opportunities for things to switch around during some of the later rounds!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

