The Voice 27: Britton Moore auditions to ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay

We know that often with a show like The Voice on NBC, the strongest auditions are saved for last. With that, let’s meet Britton Moore!

In the closing minutes of the episode, we saw the singer come onstage with a performance of “Yellow” by Coldplay — one that got an almost immediate turn by Adam Levine. We can’t say that we’re shocked — this is one of those songs that comes from his generation, and it reminds us a lot of the vibes that we saw in the early going with Maroon 5. Adam clearly wanted him on his team, but he was not the only person to turn.

With this, Britton did have his work cut out for him. Obviously, Adam was the most conventional choice for him, and we do think that he would be able to bring a lot to him moving forward. Yet, there were some compelling arguments made by some of the others, in particular John Legend. He just has this way of speaking to artists thoughtfully, and that is without even mentioning just the passion and the positive energy that you get from Michael Buble.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get into the final decision. Did we get one? Yes, and he chose Adam, who has gotten into more of the gimmick of giving his team members something to commemorate their auditions. This was not always a big thing on this particular show…

On a different note, why didn’t anyone turn around for Carmela? Didn’t she do more than enough to show herself worthy? Clearly, some of the coaches just didn’t get her musical sensibilities.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

