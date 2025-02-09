The Voice 27: Tatum Scott auditions to ‘vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo

Monday night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Voice 27 air yet another episode of big auditions. With that, who could stand out from the pack?

Well, here is where we introduce you to Tatum Scott, a singer-songwriter who has entered the competition with a performance of “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. She has a great control over the emotional aspects of the song, and at the same time, you also get a good sense here that she has still some raw talent that could be developed. That is what having a good coach is all about!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a full take on not just Tatum’s audition, but also the chairs that turn and the deliberation that happens after the fact. This is all pretty standard stuff that happens on this show, but all of this does lead to us asking another big question at the end of all this: Why can’t we actually see more original songs for auditions?

After all, The Voice as a show should not really require you to have to visit someone’s social-media page in order to figure out what a singer sounds like outside of their audition. Tatum sounds a lot like Rodrigo in this audition, but is this simply because of the song?

In the end…

Well, let’s just say that we’re curious to see what happens from here, as we expect that there is going to be at least one more performance from her in the Battles. We’ll see exactly what happens at that point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

