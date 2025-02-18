The White Lotus season 3: Patrick Schwarzenegger on Saxon

If there is anything that we can say with a certain measure of confidence about The White Lotus season 3, it is that Saxon is odd — and that’s just putting it mildly. At this point, you can argue that Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character is the most wild addition to the cast, given that we are talking about someone who is clearly sex-crazed and has some deeply uncomfortable dynamic with his siblings.

At this point, it feels like he is the most likely person to completely fly off the handle at any point, and what makes him all the more interesting is just that he comes from this place where you think that he you have a certain amount of privilege and poise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Schwarzenegger noted that there are at least some similarities between Saxon and him — at least in terms of having a notable and successful dad. Odds are, that’s where some of those end:

…There was a storyline that I related to, and resonated with, of living in the father’s shadows. This character had a very successful family, a very successful father. He worked under his father; he was always trying to make a name for himself, make a path for himself, was constantly vying for his dad’s attention and acceptance and approval. I wouldn’t say they’re directly the same as mine, but there are definitely elements of it that I could draw upon.

The largest question that we have regarding Saxon right now is rather simple: Why is he like this? Is it because his parents have some creepiness of their own, or is this a side of him he’s long hidden from his family? Either way, it feels abundantly clear that there is a lot of crazy stuff to unpack.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates right now on The White Lotus season 3 and what more is ahead!

What more do you think we are going to see Saxon do on The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







